Karnataka government considers fines for not wearing masks at public places in Bengaluru
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Karnataka government is mulling over imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places here.
“I feel that masks have to be made compulsory at least in Bengaluru. Till now, there were no fines. We may have to think about imposing fines on people also before it gets out of hand. Of course, this is at the discussion stage. Ultimately we will discuss with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai,” Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters.
To a query on how it would be implemented, he said in the past, too, the government had effectively made the masks compulsory during lockdown and during stringent Covid-19 restrictions.
“Now that the symptoms of anybody infected is not serious or bothering people...no deaths...people not getting admitted to the ICU or requiring ventilator support, a common man feels it (Covid-19) is like any flu. He is not taking it as seriously as it should have been, though we are trying to tell them,” Sudhakar said.
“Covid-19 is a new disease that broke out nearly two years ago, so experts do not know much about the post-Covid effect on a person”, he said, adding that people need to be watchful and mindful of their actions.
“We should be considering all precautionary measures rather than thinking about it after getting affected. To that extent, the government is thinking seriously to really consider a few options like compulsory mask and effective preventive dose of vaccination as early as possible that too on a warfooting,” Sudhakar said.
The Minister said the government has decided to give free booster dose or preventive dose free of cost to people to pursue vaccination aggressively.
On administering vaccines for children, Sudhakar said the government is also expecting it in all eagerness.
To a question on whether to call the current spike in cases a fourth wave, the Minister said he was not sure as every three to four months it has been observed that cases shoot up and subside.
Karnataka reported 1,231 fresh Covid cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the previous day recorded 891 infections and one death.
-
Allahabad University students protest against fee hike, warn of massive stir
The campus of Allahabad University continued to witness agitation and protest on Thursday as well. While the first-year students of undergraduate courses of AU staged protest and demanded general promotion in the first year of their UG course, the student leaders demanded withdrawing of the recently hiked fee of different courses.
-
Fare revision demanded, following CNG price hike
As compressed natural gas prices in the city were hiked to an all time high of ₹80 on Tuesday at midnight, Mumbai Taximen's Union, representing the majority of taxi drivers in the city, has demanded a revision of minimum taxi fares. The price of CNG was hiked by ₹4 and the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) was hiked by ₹3 by Mahanagar Gas Limited on Tuesday at midnight.
-
Women SHGs growing new varieties of sugarcane seedling nurseries in Uttar Pradesh
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government's initiative during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic of engaging the women self-help groups (SHGs) in growing sugarcane seed is expanding. Now, the SHGs are growing new varieties of sugarcane seedling nurseries. Cane seed nurseries and the seed distribution helping in socio-economic development of over 59,000 women, associated with 3,004 women SHGs in U.P.
-
Baddowal man held with 5-kg opium
The Khamano police on Thursday arrested a Baddowal man with 5-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh. In a press release, DIG of Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said a police party had laid a naka on Khamano-Ludhiana road and stopped Rajwinder's scooter, which did not have a registration number, for checking. On checking, the drugs were recovered from him. A drugs case has been registered at Khamano police station.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day event draws concerns from Shivakumar’s brother
Lone Congress MP from Karnataka and brother of the state party president DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh on Thursday expressed concern over 'Siddaramotsava', a massive public meeting organised by supporters of former chief minister Siddaramaiah onSiddaramaiah's's 75th birthday, saying that it should not send out a “wrong message” ahead of the assembly elections next year. Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting in Davanagere on August 3 to celebrate his 75th birthday.
