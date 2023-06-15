Karnataka government grants tax exemption for Kannada movie Dare Devil Mustafa

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced tax exemption for Kannada film Dare Devil Mustafa which hit screens on May 19. Directed by Sashank Sohgal, the movie received accolades for promoting cultural harmony in the society with portrayal of powerful characters in the film. The story of the film is said to be based on the writings of renowned author Purnachandra Tejaswi. 'Dare Devil Mustafa' film team meets CM Siddaramaiah, urges for tax exemption

The movie team even met CM Siddaramaiah on Monday and explained him why the movie deserves exemption from tax. It also submitted a letter to the newly elected chief minister which said, “The Kannada movie ‘Dare Devil Mustafa,’ directed by Shashank Sohgal, is based on a short story by the renowned Kannada author Sri Purnachandra Tejaswi, whose works, words, and life have had an immense impact. This film, which embodies a sense of harmony and universal appeal, has already been released and is receiving tremendous appreciation from Tejaswi's readers, fans, his family, and the public. They are praising the movie and stating that such films should reach more people to transform Karnataka into a peaceful abode for all. “

The team further urged the CM to arrange screening for the students and make it accessible to audience. “We humbly request you to watch this movie if possible and appeal to others, including students in schools and colleges, to support this film by watching it, so that it becomes accessible to a wider audience. We sincerely request for financial assistance and concessions for this movie, enabling more people, including students, to have the opportunity to watch it,” the letter further said.