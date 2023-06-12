The team of Kannada film ‘Dare Devil Mustafa’ met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday and urged him to grant tax exemption for the film. The movie is said to be an attempt to expose the communal hatred in society and promote the communal harmony. 'Dare Devil Mustafa' film team meets CM Siddaramaiah, urges for tax exemption

The movie is helmed by Shasank Sohgal and it hit the screens on May 19. On Sunday, the movie team met the Karnataka CM and explained him why the movie deserves tax exemption. A tweet from Karnataka’s CM office said, “The film team met the Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and requested to grant tax exemption for the film "Dare Devil Mustafa" directed by Shashank based on the script of famous writer Puranchandra Tejaswi.” However, the decision on the tax exemption is yet to be made.

Earlier, movies like The Kashmir Files enjoyed tax exemption in Karnataka. The erstwhile CM Basavaraj Bommai even lauded the controversial film on Twitter. He then wrote, “Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka.”

The previous BJP government also arranged special screenings of recently released Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’ to the school children, before the assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi also mentioned that movies like ‘The Kerala Story’ are exposing the plot against India.