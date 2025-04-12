Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka government issues draft notification on minimum wages

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 12, 2025 04:12 PM IST

The Karnataka government has issued a draft notification establishing minimum wages for various skilled and unskilled workers.

Karnataka government on Friday issued a draft notification relating to the minimum wages for skilled and unskilled workers in various categories.

The minimum daily wages for the unskilled workers will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>989 in zone-1, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>899 in zone-2 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>817.35 in zone-3.(Amit Dave/Reuters)
The minimum daily wages for the unskilled workers will be 989 in zone-1, 899 in zone-2 and 817.35 in zone-3.(Amit Dave/Reuters)

According to the draft notification, those in sanitation work will be entitled to get a minimum of 989 per day and 21,251.30 per month.

Also Read - 'Paid 3L, still no approval': Karnataka man's viral post reignites debate on corruption in government offices

Highly skilled electricians will be entitled for a daily wage of 1,316.36 per day and 34,225.42 per month. Skilled electricians will be entitled for a daily wage of 1,196.69 and 31,114.02 per month.

Semi-skilled electricians will get 1,087.90 per day and 28,285.47 per month, while unskilled electricians will get 989 a day and 25,714.07 per month.

In the foundries, the highly skilled workers in zone-1 will be entitled for 1,316.36 wages per day and 34,225.42 a month, in zone-2 they will get 1,196.69 a day and 31,114.02 per month and in zone 3, they will get 1087.90 a day and 28285.47 per month.

The minimum daily wages for the unskilled workers will be 989 in zone-1, 899 in zone-2 and 817.35 in zone-3.

In other sectors, the minimum daily wage for highly skilled workers will range from 1,196.69 a day to 989 whereas the unskilled workers will be entitled for a daily wage ranging from 743 to 899.09 a day.

Also Read - Bengaluru consumer court fines Tonique liquor store for charging for branded carry bag: Report

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has welcomed the government's decision.

The government notification on separate wage rates were fixed or revised for 81 Scheduled Industries across the State of Karnataka under Section 5(1) (a) and 5(1) (b) of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

In 2022-23, notifications were issued revising the rates for a total of 34 Scheduled Industries related to various Scheduled Industries, in addition to the minimum wage prevailing during the said period, the notification said.

The said notifications were challenged by the AITUC Trade Union in a writ petition filed before a Karnataka High Court. The Court had quashed it and directed that the minimum wage be calculated and fresh notifications be issued following the guidelines given by the Supreme Court.

"In the wake of the differences in the wage rates of various scheduled industries based on sector and skill and with the good intention of ensuring an equal minimum wage for all categories of workers, a uniform notification has been issued instead of the practice of issuing separate notifications for each scheduled industry," the notification read.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka government issues draft notification on minimum wages
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On