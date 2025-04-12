Menu Explore
'Paid 3L, still no approval': Karnataka man's viral post reignites debate on corruption in government offices

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2025 12:33 PM IST

Social media outcry follows revelation of bribes paid for property registration in Karnataka, highlighting systemic corruption.

A social media post by a man from Karnataka has gone viral, reigniting public anger over deep-rooted corruption and bribery in government offices across the state. The post, shared on X, described how a resident’s father allegedly paid multiple bribes to complete a property registration—yet the task remains unfinished even after three months.

A man from Karnataka claimed that his father had paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3L as bribe to get a registration done but failed to finish the process. (Representational image)
A man from Karnataka claimed that his father had paid 3L as bribe to get a registration done but failed to finish the process. (Representational image)

Also Read - Karnataka Cabinet decides to set up SIT to probe 40% commission allegation against BJP government

Take a look at the post

Madhav Reddy, the user behind the viral post, wrote, “My Appa had to pay a bribe of 3 lakh to the Tahsildar and 10,000 to a computer operator to register a 14-cent property. Despite that, the work hasn’t been approved. We've been waiting for three months.”

HT.com reached out to the person and he denied to make any further comments on the claim.

The post struck a chord with many online, prompting a flood of replies from citizens who shared similar experiences. One user, @karahovich, broke down the costs he allegedly incurred, “I paid 35,000 to the Sub Registrar for property registration, 25,000 to the Tahsildar for a name change in RTC records, and 8,000 to survey officials to mark boundaries. This is for a 1,500 sq ft plot in North Bengaluru. Now the 'Hadd Bast' process is still pending, and I’ve been told it will cost another 5,000.”

Another user detailed the alleged bribes demanded for various approvals and connections. “To get an E-Khata for my second-floor house, I was asked to pay 15,000. For building approval— 8,000. Electricity and water connections— 5,000 each. There’s no fear or accountability anymore. Corruption is rampant,” he wrote.

One comment claimed that even lower-level staff in government offices earn huge sums through unofficial means. “Sub-Registrar offices are hubs of corruption. Even the peons are minting lakhs. RTO offices are next in line. Everyone knows, but no one takes action,” the user wrote.

Also Read - ‘Why are you with a Hindu boy?’: Burqa-clad college girl harassed by classmates in Bengaluru, five held

The surge in such testimonies comes at a time when the Karnataka government is already under scrutiny for corruption allegations. Adding fuel to the fire, Congress MLA and the Chief Minister’s economic adviser, Basavaraj Rayareddy, made a controversial statement that has stirred a political storm.

Speaking at a district-level meeting in Koppal, organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee, Rayareddy reportedly said, “Irrespective of which party is in power, corruption continues unabated. Karnataka ranks number one in corruption.”

His comments have intensified the public discourse around governance and transparency in the state, with opposition parties seizing the moment to corner the ruling dispensation.

