Karnataka government vs Kannada film industry: What sparked the controversy?

A controversy has erupted between the Karnataka government and the Kannada film industry after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the absence of film stars and industry members at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, actors Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Umashree during the inauguration of the 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival.(PTI)

His remarks have drawn sharp reactions from political leaders and film fraternity members.

At the festival's inauguration, Shivakumar expressed disappointment over the low turnout of industry representatives. "At today's event, only ten of you among the prominent faces are present. This is not Siddaramaiah’s (CM) or D K Shivakumar’s private event, nor is it a family function of actors Sadhu Kokila and Kishore. This is an industry event. If actors, directors, and producers don’t attend, who else will?" he said.

He further accused the Kannada film industry of not supporting him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when they were in the opposition, particularly during their Mekedatu project campaign.

"We organised a padayatra under the banner 'Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku' (Our Water, Our Right) to ensure water supply for Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah, myself, and others walked nearly 150 km during COVID. It was in the interest of the state, not for personal gain," he added.

Shivakumar also warned the industry about the government’s influence, saying, "If the government does not provide support and permissions, filmmaking cannot happen. I, too, know where to tighten the nuts and bolts and whom to approach. Keep that in mind."

Backlash from BJP

His remarks triggered backlash from opposition leaders. BJP’s R Ashoka accused him of issuing threats to Kannada film artists. "Your statement that only those who abide by the Congress party will get recognition while others will not demeans your position," Ashoka posted on X. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also hit out, saying, "There are other experts to fix the 'nuts and bolts.' Let Shivakumar focus on his responsibilities."

DK Shivakumar defends

Reacting to the criticism, Shivakumar defended his remarks, claiming they were well-intended, The News Minute reported. "Whatever I said about the Kannada film industry is for its good. My words may have sounded harsh because of their rustic nature. I want the Kannada film industry to survive and thrive," he told reporters in Udupi.

Shivakumar also responded to filmmaker TS Nagabharana’s criticism of his language. "That is the rustic language that I know. Let them teach me a new language, and I will use it," he said according to the publication.

Despite the controversy, Shivakumar reiterated the government's support for the industry and announced plans to host the IIFA awards in Karnataka next year.

(With PTI inputs)