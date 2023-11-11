The Karnataka government on Friday announced the plan to establish a KHIR (Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research) city in the premises of Bengaluru. This project is expected to attract investments worth ₹40,000 crores in all four segments and is likely to create around 80,000 new jobs, said Karnataka industries minister MB Patil.

Karnataka govt announces KHIR city. Here's what we know

Speaking to reporters, MB Patil said, “There is an increased economic activity in the state, and we need to attract investments. Karnataka is known for its public-private partnership, and it will be enhanced further for the KHIR city. It is going to provide a bigtime contribution to the GDP of the state.”

Patil also said that Karnataka is the perfect place for any kind of investment as it already holds an ecosystem that supports any industry. “Be it medical, IT, education or bio-tech, Karnataka will be preferred by any global company. We have a wide range of facilities along with a pool of talent like no other state. The government wants to attract global investments and make KHIR a model city for the rest of the country", the minister added.

The location of the KHIR city is not finalised yet and it is likely to be surrounding Bengaluru, feasible to the international airport.

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge said that the KHIR city will elevate Bengaluru in the world map. “Bengaluru is already known for its innovation and start-up ecosystem. We also have a plan to promote medical tourism in the state as the state is home to many medical suppliers. We want to diversify the innovation in all sectors and just do not want to be limited to IT and start-ups,” said the minister.

