 Karnataka govt appoints IAS officer to investigate Mangaluru school incident | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt appoints IAS officer to investigate Mangaluru school incident

Karnataka govt appoints IAS officer to investigate Mangaluru school incident

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 12:20 PM IST

Akash IAS, who is also reportedly the additional commissioner of the education department in Kalaburgi, will investigate the issue.

The Karnataka government has appointed a senior IAS officer to probe the Mangaluru school incident, where a teacher allegedly made offensive remarks against the Hindu religion. Akash IAS, who is also reportedly the additional commissioner of the education department in Kalaburgi, will investigate the issue.

Describing the incidents at the school as 'unfortunate', Dinesh Gundu Rao said the investigation will bring out the truth about the allegations and subsequent protests.
Describing the incidents at the school as 'unfortunate', Dinesh Gundu Rao said the investigation will bring out the truth about the allegations and subsequent protests.

Also Read - Efforts to undermine foundations of the Constitution must be thwarted: Karnataka CM

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking to the reporters in Mangaluru, Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Whatever happened in the school is very unfortunate, and it is essential to know the complete picture of the incident. So, we appointed an investigative officer to probe into the incident. He will submit a report to the government, and it will act accordingly.”

The whole issue started with the circulation of two audio messages via social media accusing the English teacher at St Gerosa, Sister Prabha, of making disparaging remarks against Hindu religious practices and political leaders during a class. As the social media messages spread, four parents approached the headmistress, who assured them a thorough investigation to reveal the truth.

However, the headmistress of St Gerosa denied the allegations and said that such things are being circulated to tarnish the image of the school, In a circular issued by the management, it was informed, “The teacher had not spoken anything against gods, but explained to the students the meaning of the poem 'Work is Worship' by Tagore,"

The management claimed that the teacher had explained the meaning of the poem, which says that temples, churches, and mosques are only buildings and god dwells in human hearts, she further clarified. The headmistress said four persons had approached her on February 10 with a complaint that Sr Prabha had made some derogatory statements against the Hindu religion, and she had assured them that an inquiry would be held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On