Karnataka govt appoints IAS officer to investigate Mangaluru school incident

The Karnataka government has appointed a senior IAS officer to probe the Mangaluru school incident, where a teacher allegedly made offensive remarks against the Hindu religion. Akash IAS, who is also reportedly the additional commissioner of the education department in Kalaburgi, will investigate the issue. Describing the incidents at the school as 'unfortunate', Dinesh Gundu Rao said the investigation will bring out the truth about the allegations and subsequent protests.

Speaking to the reporters in Mangaluru, Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Whatever happened in the school is very unfortunate, and it is essential to know the complete picture of the incident. So, we appointed an investigative officer to probe into the incident. He will submit a report to the government, and it will act accordingly.”

The whole issue started with the circulation of two audio messages via social media accusing the English teacher at St Gerosa, Sister Prabha, of making disparaging remarks against Hindu religious practices and political leaders during a class. As the social media messages spread, four parents approached the headmistress, who assured them a thorough investigation to reveal the truth.

However, the headmistress of St Gerosa denied the allegations and said that such things are being circulated to tarnish the image of the school, In a circular issued by the management, it was informed, “The teacher had not spoken anything against gods, but explained to the students the meaning of the poem 'Work is Worship' by Tagore,"

The management claimed that the teacher had explained the meaning of the poem, which says that temples, churches, and mosques are only buildings and god dwells in human hearts, she further clarified. The headmistress said four persons had approached her on February 10 with a complaint that Sr Prabha had made some derogatory statements against the Hindu religion, and she had assured them that an inquiry would be held.