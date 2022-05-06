Karnataka govt says yes to Anubhava Mantapa at 532 cr in Basavakalyan

The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the project for construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs. 532 crore. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "The state government has given its approval for construction of Anubhava Mantapa, which has been taken up by Basavakalyan Development Board, at a cost of Rs. 532 crores.

The Chief Minister instructed for completion of the works within three years, the government said in an official release. Anubhava Mantapa is a revolutionary forum formed by 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

He had tried to eradicate social inequities and discriminations through Anubhava Mantapa. The Anubhava Mantapa would be built in an apt form to reflect the social revolution brought about by Basaveshwara, the statement said adding, the Mantapa would have facilities to exhibit short films and pictures on the life and ideals of the social reformer and other visionary social thinkers of that era who propagated their thoughts through ‘Vachana Sahitya’ (poetic saying).

Basavakalyan is an important religious site in Bidar district of northern Karnataka bordering Maharashtra, for the dominant Lingayat community, to which Chief Minister Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong.

The approval comes on the back of the Basava jayanti celebrations, which marks the birth anniversary of Basavanna, celebrated this year on May 3. Basavanna believed in a society free of the caste system, with equal opportunity for all and preached about manual hard work.

This year's Basava Jayanti, which fell on the same day as Eid, was celebrated grandly in Mysore at various events, with a procession of Lingayats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the celebrations on Tuesday at Bengaluru and paid floral tributes to the bust and statue of the 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint.

The move is seen as a reach out to Lingayats, a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as a strong vote bank of the ruling BJP, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year. The Union Home Minister had last visited the city on account of the birth anniversary of prominent Lingayat seer Sri Shivakumar Swamiji.

