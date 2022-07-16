Karnataka HC gives nod to lower court to decide validity of suit against mosque
- The Malali mosque in Mangaluru has been in controversy ever since a Hindu temple-like structure was found underneath it during renovation. The HC had previously directed the Mangaluru court not to give its verdict regarding the issue.
The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition that sought the appointment of a commissioner to survey a mosque in Mangaluru before a local court heard the maintainability of a suit making the same demand.
An original suit was filed by T A Dhananjaya and B A Manoj Kumar of Mangaluru stating that parts of a temple were discovered during the renovation of the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru.
Before the Third Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru they had sought a survey of the mosque to verify this claim. The court was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable.
The two men had approached the HC with a petition seeking a direction to the lower court not to hear the maintainability aspect of the suit but appoint a commissioner to do the survey first.
They feared that if the suit was dismissed, the Hindu structure would be removed by the mosque authorities. The single judge bench of the High Court of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum on Friday dismissed the petition. This paves the way for the lower court to decide whether the suit is maintainable or not.
-
Central Government gives NOC to start first PG medical college in Navi Mumbai
The Central Government has given a No Objection Certificate to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start its first medical post-graduate college in Navi Mumbai. Even as the plan for the medical college was in the pipeline for over a year, it was only now that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare granted the NOC. It is expected to have its first batch from 2023.
-
Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal
Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election. The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand a tribal leader from Odisha, governor Droupadi Murmu, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology. “Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer. For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used.
-
Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.
-
Thane residents donate toys at TMC health centre
Six-year-old Aarti Jadhav is happily playing with toys and driving around a toy car at the public health centre in Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Like Aarti, there are more children who are eagerly visiting the Thane Municipal Corporation health centre for treatment or vaccination. Residents from plush societies in the vicinity have donated toys for the children who visit the centre regularly. The Jadhavs are residents of Anand Nagar slums.
