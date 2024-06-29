 Karnataka health dept cracks down on carcinogenic colours in pani puri: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka health dept cracks down on carcinogenic colours in pani puri: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 29, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Karnataka targets synthetic colours in pani puri after tests find carcinogens, prompting calls for state-wide ban on artificial additives in the street food.

In response to concerns over mixing of synthetic colours in food, Karnataka's Department of Food Safety and Quality has extended its scrutiny to pani puri vendors after recent actions against those in dishes like Gobi Manchurian and kebabs.

In Bengaluru alone, 19 out of 49 samples of pani puri were identified as having synthetic colours present. (Instagram/@pani_puri_lover_)
A sampling exercise across 79 locations state-wide, including 49 in Bengaluru, revealed troubling findings: many pani puri samples were found to contain carcinogenic chemicals in their sauce and sweet chili powder, The Times of India reported.

ALSO READ | Gobi Manchurian sales declined in Bengaluru after Rhodamine - B ban: Report

Sources within the department spoke to reporters and disclosed that a significant proportion of these samples tested positive for sunset yellow, brilliant blue, and carmoisine colours, substances known for their potential health risks.

ALSO READ | Karnataka bans Rhodamine-B used as food colour in cotton candy, gobi manchurian

In Bengaluru alone, 19 out of 49 samples were identified as having synthetic colours present. As a result, officials are advocating for a ban on the use of sauces and sweet chili powder with artificial colours in pani puri preparation across Karnataka, the publication stated.

This initiative follows a recent directive from the Karnataka health department mandating the exclusion of artificial colours in various dishes, including all types of kebabs.

ALSO READ | Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs

Earlier in March, the state government had imposed a ban on Rhodamine-B, a commonly used food colouring agent, which had a notable impact on the market for Gobi Manchurian in Bengaluru. According to reports, sales of the dish plummeted by approximately 80 per cent as vendors adapted their recipes to meet the new regulatory standards, opting for natural alternatives instead.

