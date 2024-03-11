Karnataka bans Rhodamine-B used as food colour in cotton candy, gobi manchurian

The Karnataka government on Monday banned the use of Rhodamine-B, a food colouring agent commonly used in popular dishes like gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that strict action will be taken if sellers are found using these chemicals in their restaurants. Rhodamine – B is a chemical colouring agent reportedly used in textile dyeing and the paper industry. Its prevalence in gobi manchurian was aimed at enhancing visual appeal. (Representative Image)

“We have done a special drive on the gobi manchurian dish and found that harmful Rhodamine-B is being used to make the dish. It is a health-hazardous colouring agent, and we decided to ban it from use. Not following the government order can lead to seven years or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh will also be slapped,” Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rhodamine – B is a chemical colouring agent reportedly used in textile dyeing and the paper industry. Its prevalence in gobi manchurian was aimed at enhancing visual appeal.

In response to mounting health apprehensions over substandard food items, the Karnataka regional office of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India conducted examinations recently. Of the 25 cotton candy samples tested across the state, 15 were flagged for containing artificial colouring agents, including Rhodamine-B, tartrazine dye, and sunset yellow colouring, making them unsafe for consumption.

State laboratories also tested 171 samples of gobi manchurian, revealing that 107 were tainted with artificial food colouring, prompting immediate action. “Samples were collected from hotels, (and) roadside shops, among others. Many have turned out unsafe. Using Rhodamine as a colouring agent is banned. Eateries use this (colouring agent) to make (food items) look more red,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said at the presser.

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, prohibits the use of artificial or synthetic colours beyond standard limits in the making of cotton candy. According to Section 16 of the regulations, any artificial food colouring is not allowed in the production of gobi manchurian.

Taking to X later, the Karnataka health minister wrote, “Based on these findings, an order has been issued banning the use of prohibited artificial colours, including Rhodamine-B, in gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Consumption of snacks containing these artificial colours may pose long-term health risks, including cancer. Therefore, the health department has taken this necessary action. I urge the public to prioritise health and hygiene above all else.”

Dinesh Gundu Rao also said drives would be conducted on other food items where the harmful colouring agents are being used. “Food safety in the state is our priority, and we will be inspecting more dishes to find out what colouring agents are being used in them. People should be aware of what kind of food item they are consuming and what goes into it. The restaurant owners must also be responsible enough to maintain hygiene. Otherwise, strict action will be taken,” added the health minister.