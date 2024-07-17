 Karnataka: Heavy rains wreak havoc, NH 75 faces traffic disruption after mudslides | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karnataka: Heavy rains wreak havoc, NH 75 faces traffic disruption after mudslides

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 17, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Uttara Kannada and surrounding districts in Karnataka have been facing massive rains and red alert has already been issued.

Following the disruption of traffic on NH 75 in Karnataka due to parts of the road being washed away by mudslides following heavy rains, Deputy Divisional Officer Sakleshpura Shruti, informed that nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the areas prone to landslides.

Also Read - Karnataka govt to mandate inclusion of 50-75% Kannadigas in private jobs, cabinet approves the bill

Speaking with the reporters, Shruti said, "For flood and landslide preparations, we had conducted many meetings. At the taluka level, we had appointed nodal officers for every taluk to look after the sites where the landslides may happen."

She added further, "We had been asking people to shift their valuable items to some other safe places. We had identified four to five flood relief centres where we could shift the people to the flood relief centres."

Citing the NH road construction, she further said, "There is national highway road construction going on from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. At NH 75, where there are mudslides, we are coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities. The engineers are also visiting the places and taking safe measures."

She also asserted that the traffic is being diverted as required so that people don't face any problems. (ANI)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
