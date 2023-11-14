close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Karnataka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 14, 2023 10:16 AM IST

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy criticizes Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, saying Karnataka is not his 'republic'.

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Monday slammed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, saying that Karnataka is not his 'republic'.

HD Kumaraswamy.(AP)
HD Kumaraswamy.(AP)

The former chief minister was reacting to Shivakumar's statement, wondering how the JD(S) leader was related to the five guarantees (pre-poll promises) of the ruling Congress government in the state.

At a press meet on Sunday, Kumaraswamy hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for their promises in poll-bound Telangana.

The JD(S) leader had criticised them for giving "tall" promises in the neighbouring state, though they did not address the "lacunae" in the implementation of the five key guarantees in Karnataka.

In his reaction, Shivakumar sought to know "what was the relation" between Kumaraswamy and the five guarantees of the Congress government in the state.

The JD(S) second-in-command in a statement today said, "The 'Duplicate Chief Minister' is quite angry. Extreme anger is dangerous to health. It will be good if he remembers this caution. He has offered the pearls of wisdom 'how is Kumaraswamy related to the guarantees. One talks like this when the bile (arrogance) of power goes to the head and the brain stops functioning."

"This is Karnataka and not the Republic of D K Shivakumar. There is a ruling party and opposition in democracy. People have given me the role of opposition to ask questions," he added.

Kumaraswamy reminded Shivakumar that the wheel of time will bring down those on the top.

The JD(S) state president demanded a white paper on the implementation of five guarantees by the Congress government.

