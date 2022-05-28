Karnataka IT dept raids home of Cong worker in Bengaluru: Report
The Karnataka Income Tax Department raided 55-year-old Congress worker Yusuf Sharif's home in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar, on Saturday, a report on Republic World said. The reason for the raid is still unknown but he had previously made headlines after declaring assets worth over ₹1,700 crore when he filed an affidavit with the Election Commission before legislative council polls. Sharif was contesting the Bangalore (urban) seat on a Congress ticket but lost.
Had he won, he would have become the richest politician in Karnataka.
A report from November last year said Sharif owns multiple cars, including two Toyota Fortuner SUVs, and a Rolls Royce Phantom previously owned by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
He had told news agency ANI then that all his businesses were legal. "I purchase and sell every asset legally. I've given a declaration for all my money and paid tax for everything. I don't even have a private business. I buy and sell lump sum property," he had said.
"I have struggled a lot and now, when I have enough money, I want to do something for my friends, constituency, village, and Bengaluru. I want to educate three lakh students from our six constituencies," he had declared.
Given several nicknames - like 'Gujari babu', 'scrap babu' and 'KGF babu', Sharif has only studied till Class 5 at a government school in from the Kolar Gold Fields township.
He is believed to be the eldest of 14 siblings and has two wives and five children - a daughter and four sons. Sharif also has four cases pending against him at various city police stations.
This is not the first time Sharif has been targeted by the IT department. The department combed through his home once before and levied dues of ₹13.43 crores, a report by The Indian Express said.
-
Karnataka CM calls for abiding by HC's order after hijab issue resurfaces
After the hijab issue resurfaced in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called for abiding by the High Court order in the matter. Muslim students of University College in Managluru on Thursday visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. Students of Mangalore University College on Thursday staged a protest on the campus against wearing Hijab in classrooms.
-
Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here
Regular maintenance works are going to affect Namma Metro's operations on the purple line after 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday. Bengaluru's Namma Metro usually runs from 5.30 am to 11 pm every day. Services are set to resume after 7 am on Sunday on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.
-
Acid attack on college girl in Muzaffarpur, under treatment at AIIMS Patna
A 17-year-old college student was injured in an acid attack in Kudhni locality on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur town during the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 2am. The incident occurred at a village falling under Fakuli police outpost of Muzaffarpur. The girl's neighbours and relatives rushed her to the primary health centre, Kudhni, who referred her to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur for better treatment.
-
Delhi IAS officer travels by bus; Kejriwal lauds, says 'rare sight'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lauded Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra as he travelled by bus. "We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongst people," the chief minister tweeted. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot also commented, "Good to see commissioner transport Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus." Kundra also mentioned in one of his tweets that he was on the way to Najafgarh.
-
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in Punjab on temporary basis. A senior official in the security wing of Punjab Police said that the withdrawal has been made owing to activities related to the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6. In April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 people, including that of former ministers and MLAs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics