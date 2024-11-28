Karnataka: JDS MLAs refute speculations of rift within the party after Channapatna bypoll result

Amid speculations about rift in Karnataka’s Janata Dal (Secular) party, the MLAs have clarified that they are together and nobody can split the party. After the Channapatna by-poll result, where Nikhil Kumaraswamy defeated Congress’ CP Yogeeshwara, there were reports about MLA being unhappy about party leadership. CP Yogeeshwara, who recently joined the Congress party, said that if party high command allows, he is ready to bring JDS MLAs into the grand old party. HD Kumarswamy will soon hold meeting with party workers at Channapatna, where his son faced a defeat. (AP)

Speaking to reporters, CB Suresh Babu, the floor leader of JDS in the assembly, said, “Some people are day dreaming about diving JDS into two. That will never happen. All the MLAs are together and nobody is looking to jump ships.”

Babu said that they are introspecting the Channapatna defeat, which came as a shocker to the party. “Our leader HD Kumaraswamy will soon meet with all party workers in Channapatna. We will decide about our future course of action. We believe that what happened in Channapatna is due to organisational issues and we will correct it,” he said.

He said, “The JDS as a party has become a family company. They did not allow GT Devegowda to campaign for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna. The leadership is the only reason for the party’s downfall in the Old Mysuru area. At least 13 MLAs in the party are unhappy with JDS's top leadership.”

CM Ibrahim also said that he will soon meet former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and inform him about his future course of action.