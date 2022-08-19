Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Minister's comments on allowing schools to celebrate Ganesha festival draws flak

Karnataka Minister's comments on allowing schools to celebrate Ganesha festival draws flak

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:25 AM IST

Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks over allowing celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi festival in schools in the state has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim community.

Education minister BC Nagesh is under fire from a section of the Muslim community who challenged why a Hindu festival is being permitted when hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions. (HT File)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks over allowing celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi festival in schools in the state has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim community.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Nagesh said, "There is freedom to celebrate Ganesha festival in schools..." "We will not say no to those who want to do it (celebrate) for the first time. This is only a system to unite society. They can take our permission for it."

Targeting the Education Minister over his comments, SDPI District Working Committee member, Umar Farukh said the government is 'biased.' "When Hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions, why a Hindu festival is being permitted? Religion is a personal issue," he said.

"When the Education Minister is allowing religious event of a particular community, then he is duty-bound to allow others too," he added.

However, Wakf Board chairman Maulana Shafi Saadi on Thursday said every faith should be taught in educational institutions. "The Education Minister has said Ganesha festival can be organised in schools. It is a positive development. It has been our long-pending stand. Whichever school or college, students of all faith should be given an opportunity to spread awareness about their religion and customs, which will help them grow morally," Saadi said.

The Maulvi stressed on the need for moral education, saying today consumption of cannabis, rowdyism and enmity amongst students are issues dominating the campus. "To put an end to this, allow celebration of Ganesha festival and Islamic festivals in schools," Saadi urged. Meanwhile, BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa said those seeking permission for Islamic prayer in schools will face difficulties. "Let them (Muslims) celebrate their festivals at home," he said.

Friday, August 19, 2022
