Karnataka Minister's comments on allowing schools to celebrate Ganesha festival draws flak
Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks over allowing celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi festival in schools in the state has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim community.
Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Nagesh said, "There is freedom to celebrate Ganesha festival in schools..." "We will not say no to those who want to do it (celebrate) for the first time. This is only a system to unite society. They can take our permission for it."
Targeting the Education Minister over his comments, SDPI District Working Committee member, Umar Farukh said the government is 'biased.' "When Hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions, why a Hindu festival is being permitted? Religion is a personal issue," he said.
"When the Education Minister is allowing religious event of a particular community, then he is duty-bound to allow others too," he added.
However, Wakf Board chairman Maulana Shafi Saadi on Thursday said every faith should be taught in educational institutions. "The Education Minister has said Ganesha festival can be organised in schools. It is a positive development. It has been our long-pending stand. Whichever school or college, students of all faith should be given an opportunity to spread awareness about their religion and customs, which will help them grow morally," Saadi said.
The Maulvi stressed on the need for moral education, saying today consumption of cannabis, rowdyism and enmity amongst students are issues dominating the campus. "To put an end to this, allow celebration of Ganesha festival and Islamic festivals in schools," Saadi urged. Meanwhile, BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa said those seeking permission for Islamic prayer in schools will face difficulties. "Let them (Muslims) celebrate their festivals at home," he said.
The line is inscribed on the backrest of a bench donated by a certain Prashant Nagpal. Frankly speaking, this is the kind of place one hopes to steer clear of as long as possible. Owing to its nearness to Delhi's VVIP homes, Lodhi Road crematorium pops up in the news each time a very, very important person passes to the great unknown.
Rescue ops end after 10 days, help sought to look for 7-year-old boy
Gurugram: Authorities ended the search and rescue operation for a seven-year-old boy who fell in a canal at Gadoli village near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Sector 37D on August 7, police said on Thursday. Only area-specific rescue and retrieval operations are being carried out as per the request of the family of the boy, Dishant Ladot, said officials.
Another deadline missed, Ashram mess to continue
The traffic chaos around Ashram Chowk and the Maharani Bagh area, one of the busiest parts of the Ring Road in Delhi, will continue for at least two more months with the work on the extension of the Ashram flyover up to Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway set to miss its September deadline, officials aware of the matter said. The Public Works Department, which is executing the project, has now fixed November as the new deadline.
August rain so far small fraction of monthly average in Delhi
After bountiful rain in July, when the Safdarjung weather station recorded an excess of around 37% precipitation from the monthly normal, August is turning out to be inordinately dry in the national capital this year. The month in which the city generally receives the most rainfall -- average 247.7mm -- Delhi so far has only recorded only 27.1 mm of rainfall till August 18.
Swearing-in ceremony of HPPSC chairperson called off at last minute
In an unprecedented move, the Raj Bhawan cancelled the swearing-in ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission chairperson and its members. It is for the first time that a swearing-in ceremony has been called off. The Jai Ram Thakur-led HP government had appointed currently a member of the HPPSC, Rachna Gupta, as its chairperson by way of notification issued late on Wednesday. The ceremony was cancelled after the central leadership raised a 'red flag'.
