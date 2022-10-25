Karnataka min spurs controversy after giving expensive gifts to BBMP members

Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwara has landed into a fresh controversy after he lavished the elected members of his constituency with expensive gifts.

The Tourism Minister distributed two sets of boxes, one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members.

The gift box which was sent to the municipal corporation members contained ₹1 lakh cash, 144 g gold, 1 kg silver, a silk saree, a dhoti and a dry fruit box.

The gram panchayat members recieved comparatively lesser cash but no gold, and rest of the items that were given to the members of municipal corporation.

He landed into the controversy as he was following the Diwali ritual of exchanging sweets and gifts to mark the occasion.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).