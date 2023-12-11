Karnataka minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju has instructed the Department of Science and Technology to design a new policy formulated to encourage the cultivation of scientific temper and achieve the objective of "Science for All."

Karnataka minister harps on promoting scientific temper among school students

In a statement, the minister said that after the success of Chandrayaan-3, children's interest in space has increased. It needs encouragement.

In this regard, providing access to a telescope is appropriate in order to promote scientific temper and science curiosity among the school students in the state.

The Minister has instructed officials to design policies and programmes to increase scientific interest among school students.

The state has two regional science centres, two planetariums, and eight regional science centers. There are currently 11 mobile observatories in operation, the statement said.

Under the Department of Science and Technology, a new project has been considered with the goal of increasing interest in scientific subjects among state students from an early age. As part of this plan, telescopes and microscopes will be made available to all state government high schools, and teachers will receive training on how to use them to instruct students.

The Minister has directed officials to develop the necessary programmes and policies in this regard.

"The PAT Policy aims to provide access to telescopes in rural and Kannada medium government high schools in order to foster scientific temper and astronomical curiosity among 8th to 10th grade students.

"In addition to raising space awareness, it will give students the chance to discover the vast sky and gain knowledge about astronomical objects. We hope that this policy will spark an interest in astronomy and space sciences at an early age among students," Boseraju said.

