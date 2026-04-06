Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday said that he will call a meeting on April 10 aimed at resolving the Auto LPG supply issue in the state. Karnataka Minister Muniyappa to hold meeting to resolve Auto LPG supply issue

He also said that private oil companies had hiked LPG prices for vehicles, leading to long queues at public sector stations.

Bengaluru and several other places in the state are witnessing disruption in auto services, hit by a shortage of Auto LPG. Long queues of autos are seen outside fuel stations at many places.

On Monday, the minister met with representatives of auto drivers' associations and heard their concerns.

"We are aware that auto drivers are in distress. Around 3,000 Auto LPG cylinders are being supplied by the central government daily, but private suppliers have increased the price, which is causing inconvenience to auto drivers. I will immediately call a meeting to resolve the issue," Muniyappa, who holds Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs portfolios, said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The government supplies approximately 3,000 Auto LPG cylinders daily. The private companies also supply equal numbers of cylinders. I have learned that private companies have increased the prices. I will speak to the concerned officials."

"On April 10, I will call a meeting and try to solve the issue. Auto drivers' lives depend on these LPG supplies, so I will try to resolve the issue on a priority basis," he said, adding that private companies representatives, union government officials, Indian Oil Corporation coordinators, police and senior state government officials will also be called for the meeting.

According to official sources, PSU-operated outlets, including those of IOC, are retailing Auto LPG at around ₹89.52 per litre in Bengaluru, whereas private marketers are selling between ₹99 and ₹105 per litre. This difference has led to a significant shift in customer preference toward PSU-operated Auto LPG Dispensing Stations , resulting in increased footfall and longer wait times at these stations.

Stating that the situation is serious as the war is on in West Asia, the minister sought cooperation from everyone.

"The energy or fuel crisis is there across the world. If the Centre had planned to get the energy supplies from Russia a month in advance, this situation would not have arisen. Things have happened now. Let's try and resolve the issues," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.