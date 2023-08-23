Karnataka: Navy Chief inaugurates 600 residential buildings at Naval Base Karwar

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated residential buildings comprising 600 flats at Amadhalli and Arga Naval Base each during his visit to Naval Base Karwar in Karnataka on Monday, a press note from the Navy read.

The ongoing construction has created numerous direct and indirect jobs.

The 10 residential towers have been provisioned with modern amenities, improved interiors, landscaping and external services.

These infrastructure developments are part of ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird which will house around 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel with families, the release said.

The ongoing construction has created numerous direct and indirect jobs. The project aligns with the ‘AatmaNirbharBharat’ initiative of the central government, sourcing over 90 per cent of material domestically.

The CNS praised the Project Seabird effort in the creation of high-quality defence infrastructure and urged expeditious completion of remaining facilities, the release read.

