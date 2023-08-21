Kaveri water: Karnataka BJP blocks roads in Mandya as it protests Congress govt's move

The Bharatiya Janata Party held a massive protest in Karnataka’s Mandya on Monday against the Congress-led state government for releasing the Kaveri water to Tamil Nadu. The party members demanded that the release of water be stopped immediately as it is against the interest of Karnataka farmers and alleged that the Congress was bowing near the Tamil Nadu government. Kaveri water: Karnataka BJP blocks roads as it protests state govt's move

The protesters were seen blocking the roads at Mandya and chanting slogans against the government. The independent MP from Mandya, Sumalata Ambareesh, was also seen at the protest and questioned how the government could release water to other states while its farmers are suffering without water.

“The government must immediately respond on the issue and make Karnataka farmers’ interest a priority. The protests will continue until the government takes a decision in favour of the farmer community,” she said.

The BJP alleged that the Congress does not care about the farmers and only releases water to Tamil Nadu to serve the interests of the ruling party DMK.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the BJP alleged, “The Karnataka government is just wooing the Tamil Nadu government only for Rahul Gandhi’s political future. MK Stalin was the one who opposed the Mekadatu project, and the Congress has joined hands with him. The party is now acting like people are not aware of its political strategies. The BJP is with the Karnataka farmers, unlike the Congress which acts based on the orders from the Tamil Nadu government.”

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India CY Chandrachud will be constituting a bench to hear the pleas of both governments. The Tamil Nadu government sought fresh directions from the apex court in the water-sharing agreement and filed a new application. On Saturday, The Karnataka cabinet directed the advocate general to file the state's appeal before the Supreme Court regarding the release of Kaveri river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. There is also an all-party meeting scheduled on August 23 to discuss the Kaveri water issue.

