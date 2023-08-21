Kaveri water row: CJI Chandrachud to constitute bench for hearing pleas of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Amid the brewing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments over the sharing of the Kaveri water issue, Chief Justice of India CY Chandrachud will be constituting a bench to hear the pleas of both governments, reported Bar & Bench on Monday. The Tamil Nadu government sought fresh directions from the apex court in the water-sharing agreement and filed a new application. Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to direct Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Kaveri water daily for standing crops. The Karnataka cabinet then directed the advocate general to file the state's appeal before the Supreme Court regarding the release of Kaveri river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The government of Karnataka earlier said they will release 10 TMCs of water to Tamil Nadu taking into account its needs like drinking water and standing crops in the Kaveri basin areas citing scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains. However, the political row erupted after the decision and opposition parties alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government backstabbed its farmers.

Who said what?

On the Kaveri water row, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “The Congress never fought for the benefit of state farmers. Instead of using 32 TMC of water, Tamil Nadu has already used 60 TMC of water. The Karnataka government failed to fight against it; they didn't even discuss it with the Kaveri Water management authority. It is nothing but the betrayal of Karnataka farmers, during the tough times.”

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also attacked the Congress government and said that it doesn’t care about the needs of Karnataka farmers. He said, “The Mahadayi padayatra is nothing but a drama by the Congress party. What we feared has happened and this is a brutal betrayal of Karnataka’s food givers. Only because DMK is part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the Congress party is releasing the Kaveri water.”

The Karnataka government also called for an all-party meeting on August 23 to discuss the Kaveri water issue. However, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government decided to release water to neighbouring states for the benefit of farmers from both states and called it a ‘brotherly bonding.’