Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar's bodyguard, Anjan Kumar has won the hearts of many in Bengaluru after his honesty and prompt action helped return lost gold jewellery to its owner. The minister tweeted Monday about the good Samaritan on his security staff, who was also praised in a heartfelt letter by the owner to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwini R visited a shopping mall with her family two weeks ago. She expected a fun evening out... what she had not expected was to lose her 30 gram-mangalsutra. Alerted to the loss, she searched the shop the next day but could not find it.

Disheartened, she lodged a report on the Karnataka State Police's E-lost app.

Ten days later it was found by Anjan Kumar, who promptly returned it to the store manager and informed Ashwini. Delighted, she penned a heartfelt letter to the city's top cop and said her respect for the police has increased after this incident.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister

"On July 10, Anjan Kumar SM found my lost mangalsutra and promptly returned it to the Pantaloons manager in GT Mall and informed me about it. I have been returned my lost jewellery on the spot. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. He has increased our respect about the police force with his honesty," she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Anjan, who (has been) working as my gunman from past 7 years, had found a piece of gold jewellery. He promptly traced down the woman who had lost it in a shopping mall and returned it to her. The letter penned by the woman thanking Anjan makes me proud. Well done Anjan!" the minister tweeted, tagging home minister Araga Jnanendra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON