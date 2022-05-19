Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka opens mental health helpline for SSLC students to cope with stress
For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the state has opened a mental health tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) for Class 10 results on Wednesday.
SSLC students dealing with results stress can now contact a helpline designed to address mental health issues.(HT File)
Published on May 19, 2022 10:02 AM IST
ANI | | Edited by Yamini C S

"Success and failure are a part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar today.

Further, Minister Sudhakar said, "All the best to students who are awaiting results for their SSLC examinations. Whether students get the results they expected or not, they must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road. It is just an outcome of one's academic life. Success and failure are a part of life."

To provide mental health assistance, Dr Sudhakar instructed officials to open a tele-helpline.

Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the helpline mentioned on the official website of the government. Minister Sudhakar expressed his best wishes to all the students who attended the SSLC exams.

This years' SSLC exams saw record absenteeism in Karnataka after students went for a mass bunk, fearing failure as the question paper had regular questions and not multiple-choice questions (MCQs) like last year. It is also speculated that the hijab ban may have contributed to the list of absentees.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) officials were quoted saying, students have gone for a mass bunk this year as the state government did not offer the “pass every student” rule as it did last year. Many registered students are said to have lost their nerve at the last minute and skipped their exams after learning that the same concession will not be extended by the state government this year.

KSEEB data reportedly showed that at least 15,487 students remained absent for the 2022 SSLC exams.

