SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
- The Karnataka Education Board has set the SSLC examination results for May 12
- Meanwhile, students went for a mass bunk, with this year's SSLC exams seeing record absenteeism
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month.
After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12.
This year's SSLC exams, which started on March 28 were largely eventless, except for the initial few incidents wherein students were refused entry into the examination halls for wearing Hijab.
However, alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) data reportedly showed that at least 15,487 students remained absent for the 2022 SSLC exams. While a loss of nerve and the bunking spree among students is considered to be the main cause for the record absenteeism, a report said officials attributed it to more candidates registering under the private category.
Reports said nearly 8.2 lakh students registered this year after the previous batch's formal exams were waived off and all students were “passed” to Pre-University-1 as the pandemic dented the academic year. However, some of these registered students are said to have skipped due to fear of failure as the question paper had regular questions and not multiple-choice questions (MCQs) like last year. It is also being speculated that the hijab ban may have also contributed to the list of absentees.
KSEEB officials were quoted saying, students have gone for a mass bunk this year as the state government did not offer the “pass every student” rule as it did last year. Many registered students are said to lose their nerve and skipped their exams after learning that the same concession will not be extended by the state government this year.
However, The New Indian Express reported that most of the students who had much lesser attendance than that had preferred to bunk the exams too.
Post-pandemic, the 2020-21 SSLC exams saw 7.8 lakh registered students, while absent students constituted 3,249, and 99.58% of students took their exams. In comparison, the 2022 SSLC exams saw 15,487 absentees, while only 98.11% of students attended their exams, The New Indian Express quoted KSEEB officials as saying.
-
Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur
On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.
-
Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report
A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said. The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said. The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU.
-
Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum
Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur. Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.
-
Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon
The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas. The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met.
-
Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question
Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej's pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging 'secret'. Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy.
