Karnataka: PM Modi to be presented with Swami Vivekananda idol made of Bidri art

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival at Karnataka’s Hubballi – Dharwad region on Thursday as it is celebrated as National Youth Day. The district administration planned to gift an idol of Swami Vivekananda which is made of the – Bidri art – 500 year old local style of carving the metal. Along with it, the administration will also felicitate PM Modi with a special locally made handloom shawl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports in local media, PM Modi will inaugurate the youth festival at 4pm on Thursday and it will be conducted till January 16. Narayana Gowda, the minister for youth empowerment said, “The presence of Prime Minister @narendramodi himself for the inauguration will be a great motivation for the youth. We will receive and host him in the presence of our rich Karnataka culture. The inauguration will be held at the Hubli Railway Grounds and various programs including sports will be held for five days.”

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubli-Dharwad on Jan 12: Bommai

Around 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this youth festival. It is also decided that the arrangements for the event will be looked after by young legislators, MPs and other elected representatives of the state. The railway department has also attached special coaches for delegates coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the Karnataka government also launched the logo of the youth festival which was selected through a competition. The logo was designed by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON