Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubli-Dharwad on Jan 12: Bommai

PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubli-Dharwad on Jan 12: Bommai

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad on January 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Around 7,500 representatives from all states will participate in the youth festival, Bommai said in an official statement.(ANI)
Around 7,500 representatives from all states will participate in the youth festival, Bommai said in an official statement.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad on January 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

READ | PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India in Feb: Karnataka CM Bommai

The youth festival will mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Around 7,500 representatives from all states will participate in the youth festival, Bommai said in an official statement.

READ | 'Thank you Bengaluru', PM Modi says after ‘memorable welcome’ by party workers

The chief minister on Wednesday held a meeting with officials for the event's smooth conduct.

Instructions have been issued to make available proper boarding and lodging facilities for the delegates and to prepare the platforms, the statement said.

READ | PM Modi shares glimpses of Bengaluru airport's 2nd terminal ahead of launch | In Pics

"We are thankful to PM Modi and Union Youth Empowerment Minister Anurag Thakur for giving an opportunity to Karnataka to host this youth festival," the statement quoted Bommai as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru basavaraj bommai pm modi + 2 more
karnataka bengaluru basavaraj bommai pm modi + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out