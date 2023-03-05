Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to make another visit to Karnataka on March 12. PM Modi will visit Hubballi-Dharwad area and even Mandya district, ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka. This will be the sixth visit of PM Modi to Karnataka this year.

Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad on March 12(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said, “Prime minister will be visiting Karnataka on March 12 to attend programmes at Maddur in Mandya district and thereafter by around 2 PM will land in Hubballi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad, following which will address a mega public meeting nearby”

Also Read - "Not just an airport.." : Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Karnataka's Shivamogga

The state unit of BJP has also planned a grand public meeting at Maddur in Mandya district. “In Maddur too it will be the first of its kind large scale public meet being organized. A private land has been taken for the meeting, as according to locals there is no such large ground in Mandya and nearby areas to accommodate the huge crowd that gathers when PM Modi comes," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister was in Karnataka on February 27 to inaugurate the Kuvempu airport in Shivamogga. He asserted that his ‘double engine’ government is focusing on developing every nook and corner of Karnataka. Not just PM Modi but all the top brass of the BJP has been making frequent visits to the poll bound state. The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in April or May.

(With inputs of PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON