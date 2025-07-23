Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka Police bans sirens during VIP movements to curb noise pollution and enhance security

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 08:24 am IST

Karnataka's police chief M A Saleem has ordered a reduction in siren usage during VIP movements to enhance public safety and reduce noise pollution.

In a significant move aimed at public safety and reducing noise pollution, Karnataka’s top cop M A Saleem has directed all police units across the state to limit the use of sirens during VIP movements. The directive was issued on Monday with an emphasis on ensuring a more disciplined and secure approach to managing dignitary convoys.

Karnataka govt has banned the usage of sirens during VIP movements in the state. (UnSplash)
Karnataka govt has banned the usage of sirens during VIP movements in the state. (UnSplash)

Also Read -Bengaluru goes full monsoon mode: Cloud city unleashed as IMD predicts heavy rain this week

According to the circular from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), the overuse of sirens during VIP escort operations poses multiple challenges. Officials noted that blaring sirens often alert unauthorised persons to the exact route being taken by the dignitaries, a serious security concern. Additionally, they contribute to growing noise levels in urban areas and cause unnecessary panic and confusion among regular motorists.

The police chief highlighted how sudden siren use on busy roads can leave commuters bewildered about how to respond, often leading to erratic driving that endangers both the escort teams and the public. “It’s not just about sound, it’s about the chaos it can cause on the road,” he said.

Cops to use wireless methods as an alternative

Instead of relying on loud alarms, the police will now use wireless and other secure communication methods to coordinate vehicle movements during VIP convoys. Saleem said this approach is not only safer but also more efficient for both law enforcement and the public.

Also Read - Bengaluru architecture student dies by suicide, alleges ragging in final video

Going forward, the use of sirens will be restricted strictly to emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, police patrols, and fire engines, and only when absolutely necessary.

“All unit heads must ensure that this directive is followed without exception. Instructions should be passed down clearly to all personnel under their command,” Saleem stated, stressing strict compliance.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka Police bans sirens during VIP movements to curb noise pollution and enhance security
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On