Karnataka Police bans sirens during VIP movements to curb noise pollution and enhance security

In a significant move aimed at public safety and reducing noise pollution, Karnataka’s top cop M A Saleem has directed all police units across the state to limit the use of sirens during VIP movements. The directive was issued on Monday with an emphasis on ensuring a more disciplined and secure approach to managing dignitary convoys. Karnataka govt has banned the usage of sirens during VIP movements in the state. (UnSplash)

According to the circular from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), the overuse of sirens during VIP escort operations poses multiple challenges. Officials noted that blaring sirens often alert unauthorised persons to the exact route being taken by the dignitaries, a serious security concern. Additionally, they contribute to growing noise levels in urban areas and cause unnecessary panic and confusion among regular motorists.

The police chief highlighted how sudden siren use on busy roads can leave commuters bewildered about how to respond, often leading to erratic driving that endangers both the escort teams and the public. “It’s not just about sound, it’s about the chaos it can cause on the road,” he said.

Cops to use wireless methods as an alternative

Instead of relying on loud alarms, the police will now use wireless and other secure communication methods to coordinate vehicle movements during VIP convoys. Saleem said this approach is not only safer but also more efficient for both law enforcement and the public.

Going forward, the use of sirens will be restricted strictly to emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, police patrols, and fire engines, and only when absolutely necessary.

“All unit heads must ensure that this directive is followed without exception. Instructions should be passed down clearly to all personnel under their command,” Saleem stated, stressing strict compliance.