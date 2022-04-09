Karnataka Police pressured Jnanendra to hide the truth about Chandru’s murder: CT Ravi
BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has accused Bengaluru police of pressurising Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra to hide the “truth” behind the murder of Chandru, a 22-year-old man killed in a road rage accident two days ago.
“Chandru was killed because did not know Urdu. I feel that police have pressurized home minister Araga Jnanendra to lie as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes,” said Ravi. “No one is injured due to a bike accident. None of the vehicles is damaged. Mother of the deceased informed that not knowing the Urdu language by the deceased is one of the reasons for his killing,” he added.
He said that an attempt is made to prevent the consequences of speaking the truth. “Whatever be the reality, the investigation should not go in any unwanted direction. For its political gains, Congress instigated the matter,” he said.
Responding to Ravi’s statement, a senior police officer said that police have issued a detailed note on the case and a charge sheet with evidence will be filed soon.
Bengaluru police on Wednesday rejected Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra’s statement that the recent murder of a 22-year-old man took place because he did not know Urdu, as a political row erupted over the incident.
A fact-check posted on the Bengaluru police’s official website posted screenshots from the coverage of a few news channels broadcasting the home minister’s statement.
The police stated that the home minister’s claims that the victim, identified as Chandru, was killed for ‘not speaking Urdu,’ were not true.
“After Jnanendra’s statement, police deployment was increased in the city fearing communal tensions,” said a senior Bengaluru police official, pleading anonymity.
Chandru was allegedly murdered in the wee hours of Tuesday and the police had arrested three suspects in the case the same day.
The home minister made the controversial statement on Wednesday morning, even though the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant had stated the case details at 10 pm on Tuesday after some social media posts were circulated giving the murder a communal colour. In a tweet, the commissioner had categorically said that the murder took place due to road rage.
The accused were identified as Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22) and a minor. Police narrowed down on the accused based on CCTV footage and information gathered from the area. The three are currently in police custody for interrogation.
Eshwarappa, 1 official booked in Shivamogga
Karnataka rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa and Shivamogga city corporation member Channbasappa of BJP have been booked on charges of hurting religious feelings and disturbing public peace in Shivamogga, said a police official on Friday. Eshwarappa is yet to respond to HT's calls and messages for a response on the police investigation.
Celebrating Ramazan away from home
Be it the simple festive spirit, iftar meets at relative's place, lavish iftar dastarqwan or regular sehri get-togethers, Ramazan is a month to be with family and friends. We spoke to a few who are celebrating the month of fasting away from home and missing their families. For hosteller Mahek Shah, her friends have pitched-in to make this Ramazan easier and memorable for her.
Successive Punjab governments stalled Centre’s housing scheme for political gains: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused successive state governments in Punjab of stalling the Centre's affordable housing scheme for poor, for political gains. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Friday, BJP leaders, including party's chief spokesperson Anil Sareen and district unit president Pushpinder Singal, stated that 3.10 crore houses have been established under the scheme across the country and financial aid ₹3.53 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries.
One held after group of men assault PRTC staff, vandalise bus
Police booked 10 people after they attacked PRTC staff and pelted stones on the windshield of a bus near Tajpur Chowk on Wednesday night. The authorities have arrested one person so far. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Prem Vihar Colony. His aide Sodhi and eight others, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. Taking action after the complaint, police have arrested one of the accused.
Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10. National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
