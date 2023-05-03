Karnataka Poll: PM Modi to hold 36-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take out a 36.6-kilometre roadshow in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Saturday, according to Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36-kilometre roadshow in Bengaluru will cross 17 assembly constituencies.

He is in the midst of touring different parts of the state, having been in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts today alone. He has held a number of rallies and addressed a bunch of public gatherings in the poll-bound state in the last few days.

Other prominent senior leaders and star campaigners including union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are in the southern state for outreach programmes.

PM Modi's upcoming roadshow in the state capital will be a major part of the BJP's campaign for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and would pass through 17 of the city's Assembly constituencies, Mohan told news agency PTI.

PM Modi will travel three hours from 11 am to 1 pm to cover 10 kms and take another six - from 4 pm to 10 pm - for the remaining 26.5 kms, he added.

The prime minister was in the city last Saturday, when he held a 5.3 km roadshow through parts of Magadi Road, the NICE Road Junction and Sumanahalli. He had been in the state over the weekend for a two-day visit, during which he held six public meetings and two roadshows.

Karnataka is set to vote next Wednesday, and the counting is scheduled for May 13.

(With PTI inputs)