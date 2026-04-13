Bengaluru, The union government has shown interest in establishing an ARAI centre in Mandya district, with discussions also held on developing a complementary industrial park spread over at least 500 acres, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Monday. Karnataka proposes 500-acre industrial hub alongside ARAI centre in Mandya; talks underway

Instead of the initially proposed 100 acres for the Automotive Research Association of India centre, Patil, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister, discussed with Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, the possibility of developing a larger ecosystem by setting up an industrial park alongside the facility.

Both ministers held detailed discussions with officials at Vidhana Soudha and also directed them to identify suitable land for the project.

"If the ARAI centre is established on just 100 acres, it will remain a standalone facility. Instead, it would be more appropriate to develop a comprehensive industrial hub of at least 500 acres, incorporating the proposed ARAI centre and supporting the growth of the automobile sector. Union Minister Kumaraswamy has also agreed to this proposal," Patil said.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the Special Deputy Commissioner to identify suitable government or private land in Mandya district, he said.

According to a statement issued by Patil's office, Kumaraswamy had earlier sought 100 acres in Mandya district for setting up the ARAI centre, which conducts vehicle testing and certification.

"We had identified 105 acres near Basaralu, and this has largely been agreed upon. However, with the proposal to develop an industrial hub now under consideration, alternative land options have been suggested," he said.

"About 425 acres of land near Belluru, adjacent to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway, was acquired in 2021 for industrial purposes, with compensation yet to be fully disbursed. The union government has been requested to consider this site as well," he added.

Additionally, some participants in the meeting suggested that an industrial hub could also be developed in the Pandavapura area adjoining the Thubinakere industrial area, as well as along the borders of Mandya taluk, the statement said.

Another round of discussions will be held after receiving a detailed report from officials, it said.

Patil noted that the establishment of an industrial hub would attract investment, boost economic activity, and generate employment opportunities.

In addition, the minister stated that about 25–50 acres of land is required for Andrew Yule Company Limited to set up its manufacturing unit in Mandya district. The company manufactures electrical equipment, large industrial fans, and transformers for industries.

He assured that the required land would be provided at the earliest.

He reiterated that the state is keen to attract more industries and that it has a conducive policy framework and ecosystem to support such growth.

The new industrial policy also places strong emphasis on these aspects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.