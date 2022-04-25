Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence
bengaluru news

Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence

Priyank Kharge said it revealed the investigating agency’s incompetence in comprehending evidence that was available in public domain.
File photo of Congress MLA Priyank Kharge.(HT )
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 10:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka. The former minister recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman.

Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip. In the clipping, the middleman was heard saying that no one will be caught since “everyone is involved”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

Soon after, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said everything related to the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and action taken against those found guilty.

Also read | DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam

Reacting to the CID’s directive, Kharge said it revealed the investigating agency’s incompetence in comprehending evidence that was available in public domain.

“These intimidating tactics won’t work. Govt needs to answer 57000 youths who have taken the PSI exam,” the Chittapur MLA wrote on Twitter.

The CID had detained the main accused in the scam, Rudragowda D Patil, from Maharashtra and brought him to its office on Saturday night.

On April 9, the agency registered a case after it was found that marks were forged by a few aspirants in the common entrance test (CET) conducted for the recruitment of the 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs).

The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.

Bomma has said candidates who have cleared the examination would also be questioned in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP