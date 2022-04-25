DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam
Amid the row over the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue.
Asked about the PSI scam, the Congress leader said, "Is congress ruling in the state? Why did the Home Minister and Chief Minister say in the assembly that no mistakes happened in PSI recruitment? He (Bommai) should also be held responsible for lies. Why did he give the case to CID Now?"
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the main accused in the Karnataka PSI scam Rudragowda D Patil from Maharashtra and brought him to its office late Saturday night.
The case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.
Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty.
The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.
"Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint about irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts. Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting the time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding. The search is on to nab him," the Chief Minister had said.
The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
-
Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka. Kharge recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip.
-
Bengaluru: 48-year-old woman found dead after being assaulted by husband
In another shocking tale of gender-based violence by a partner, a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being physically abused by Padma's 55-year-old husband who proceeded to lock her in a bedroom for three hours after rendering her unconscious. Marappa (55) was arrested on Friday from Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura after a complaint by his 24-year-old son. The arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama in which Marappa assaulted his wife and locked the door.
-
Bangalore Traffic Police deploys ANPR cameras to auto-detect offenders
The Bangalore Traffic Police has deployed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which can help single out offenders in the densest of roads. The first ANPR was deployed last week, and it has already singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered ₹19,900 in fines. ANPR cameras have been deployed at Cubbon Road, High Grounds, Balekundri Junction and more. It's also in the process of purchasing more cameras.
-
UP Police bids emotional goodbye to sniffer dog ‘Vicon’ with state honours
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday bid the final adieu to a dog that served the department for over 10 years with state honours. Vicon, the dog (Labrador) died on Sunday due to prolonged illness. Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog for the explosive section in the dog squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on June 20, 2012. The police officials remembered Vicon for its contributions during anti-explosive operations.
-
Maha MP, MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody
A day after independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, were arrested for “creating enmity between groups”, a Mumbai court on Sunday remanded them in 14-day judicial custody. Earlier, the independent lawmaker couple's call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence triggered protests from Shiv Sena supporters. The Mumbai Police also slapped the sedition charge on them after they were arrested on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics