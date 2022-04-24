K’taka CM assures thorough investigation in PSI recruitment scam
Bengaluru:
Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman.
Responding to the allegations, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai promised a thorough probe into the audio recording.
Speaking to media persons near his residence, the chief minister said that all the aspects and angles in the PSI scam will be probed and whoever is involved will be severely punished as per law based on the investigation.
“I have personally not heard the audio clipping released by Congress MLA Priyank Kharge. But I assure you that all aspects will be probed. The persons involved in the audiotape will be identified,’’ Bommai said.
Kharge told a press conference that there are allegations that the senior officers will protect the accused as heard in the audio clip.
The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.
In the conversation, Kharge said, the middleman is heard saying that no one will be caught since “everyone is involved.”
In the audio clip played by the Congress leader, the alleged middleman could be heard asking the candidate to send his application number so that he could be allotted to one of the centres where malpractice could be possible. He is also heard saying that everything has been settled and that there is no need for any apprehension about selection.
HT could not independently verify the audio clip.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) registered a case on April 9 after it was discovered that marks were forged by a few aspirants in the common entrance test (CET) conducted for the recruitment of the 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs).
One of the candidates who appeared for the examination at Hagrangi’s school had answered only 21 questions on his OMR sheet leaving others blank. He, however, scored 100 marks and secured the seventh position. The candidate told police during a preliminary inquiry that he had paid ₹36 lakh to forge his OMR sheet, which led to an investigation into the scam.
The arrests that followed were a setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition Congress in Karnataka, as the CID probe revealed the involvement of leaders of both the parties in the scam.
On Tuesday, CID had booked Divya Hagaragi, a former president of the BJP’s women’s unit in Kalaburagi district, in connection with the case. According to CID officials, it was found during the investigation that malpractice took place at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, which was run by the BJP leader. The school was one of the centres where the PSI recruitment examination was held in October 2021.
On Friday, CID arrested Afzalpur block Congress president Mahantesh D Patil in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.
Patil was allegedly part of the gang that rigged the evaluation process in which candidates offering a bribe in the range of ₹70-80 lakh were given more marks.
He was also an associate of Divya Hagaragi.
The Karnataka unit of the Congress also demanded the resignation of the home minister. “We also demand the resignation of home minister Araga Jnanedra on moral grounds,” Kharge said during the press conference.
He also alleged that the government was trying to protect its party workers. “When Divya Hagaragi has applied for anticipatory bail, it is a common understanding that the government knows her whereabouts… The government should tell the people that on whose recommendations Jnana Ganga institution was selected as the CET centre,” he said.
When asked about the arrest of Afzalpur block Congress president, Kharge said that he would not defend anybody.
-
Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin
PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area. After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim's family. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.
-
Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
-
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
-
Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination
Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .
-
Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
