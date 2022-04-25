Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka. The former minister recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman.

Karnataka | CID probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has issued notice to former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, asking him to share information and documents and to appear before the investigating officer today. — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip. In the clipping, the middleman was heard saying that no one will be caught since “everyone is involved”, he said.

Soon after, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said everything related to the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and action taken against those found guilty.

Reacting to the CID’s directive, Kharge said it revealed the investigating agency’s incompetence in comprehending evidence that was available in public domain.

“These intimidating tactics won’t work. Govt needs to answer 57000 youths who have taken the PSI exam,” the Chittapur MLA wrote on Twitter.

It is hilarious that CID has asked me to furnish “information” on the #PSI545scam.

Shows the Department’s incompetence in comprehending the evidence available in public domain.



These intimidating tactics won’t work. Govt needs to answer 57000 youths who have taken the PSI exam. — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) April 24, 2022

The CID had detained the main accused in the scam, Rudragowda D Patil, from Maharashtra and brought him to its office on Saturday night.

On April 9, the agency registered a case after it was found that marks were forged by a few aspirants in the common entrance test (CET) conducted for the recruitment of the 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs).

The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.

Bomma has said candidates who have cleared the examination would also be questioned in the case.

