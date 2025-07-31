Karnataka railway clerk suspended after ignoring passengers for 15-minute phone chat, video goes viral

A video that has triggered outrage across social media platforms captures a shocking lapse in duty by a railway booking clerk, who was seen ignoring a long queue of passengers while engaged in a personal phone call. The incident took place two days ago at the Karnataka's Guntakal railway station.(X/@AaladaMara)

The incident took place two days ago at the Karnataka's Guntakal railway station and quickly went viral, drawing criticism from commuters and netizens alike.

Watch the video here:

The footage shows dozens of frustrated passengers waiting at the ticket counter as clerk C Mahesh remained preoccupied with his mobile phone, visibly unconcerned by the growing line.

As tempers rose, one visibly irritated passenger approached the clerk, only to be told, “Wait for 1 minute.” This response infuriated others, with one commuter audibly retorting, “How much more 1 minute? He has been saying 1 minute for the last 15 minutes!”

Following mounting pressure and disapproving glances from the queue, the clerk finally ended his call and resumed issuing tickets.

Reacting swiftly to the public backlash, Station Manager Bhagirath Meena took disciplinary action. The clerk, C Mahesh, has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been launched to investigate the matter further.

