Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers oppose 20% fare hike, demand more: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 02:58 pm IST

Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers and unions opposed a 20 per cent fare hike, effective August 1, and urged officials to consider and higher fare hike. 

Bengaluru’s auto rickshaw drivers along with several major unions opposed the planned 20 per cent fare increase across Karnataka, due to take effect on August 1, the Deccan Herald reported.

With 50,000 drivers potentially participating in protests, commuters may face disruptions as union leaders demand higher fares to match inflation and operational costs.(Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
With 50,000 drivers potentially participating in protests, commuters may face disruptions as union leaders demand higher fares to match inflation and operational costs.(Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

These groups have called on their members to refrain from updating their meters, insisting the new fare system should be reconsidered by the authorities before any changes are made. The protest could see as many as 50,000 drivers participating, causing potential disruption for commuters across the city, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Woman gives birth to baby boy on railway platform at SMVT Bengaluru; Internet lauds RPF staff

Bengaluru currently has 360,899 registered autorickshaws as of May 2025, but the majority of drivers appear unwilling to comply with the newly announced rates. Under the revised structure, the base fare climbs to 36 for the first two kilometres (from 30), with each subsequent kilometre charged at 18 (up from 15). These previous rates have remained unchanged since 2021.

Union leaders argued that this adjustment fails to keep pace with soaring inflation and rising operational costs and have submitted formal objections to government officials — but say their concerns have gone unanswered. Unions will only agree to a base fare of 40 and 20 per kilometre going forward, they said.

ALSO READ | South Western Railway launches special trains between Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram to combat festive rush: Report

Meanwhile, the Department of Legal Metrology, responsible for updating fare meters, has not yet received instructions on when or how to begin the recalibration process, the report added. Officials warned that the task is complex and time-intensive, especially considering the large number of vehicles requiring an update.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has defended the revision, stating the new rates are based on research and won’t be changed, instructing all drivers to comply. Authorities also cautioned that ignoring the new fare requirements could jeopardize drivers’ vehicle certifications and permits, as coordinated action with traffic police and city officials will be taken against violators, the report further stated.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers oppose 20% fare hike, demand more: Report
