Karnataka: retired army soldier ran over by truck; ex-CM slams BJP for potholes

A retired Indian Army soldier from Karnataka’s Mandya district was killed after he was allegedly run over by a truck on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Kumar, reportedly lost control while trying to avoid a pothole and was mowed down by a truck from behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Media reports suggest Kumar, 38, and his father were travelling to Sathanur village when the incident happened. Kumar was the only bread-earner of the family.

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy mourned the death of Kumar and said the condition of roads in the state is worrying. “The victims of potholes lying on the roads across the state are very worrying. I am deeply saddened by the death of a retired soldier on the road in Mandya. A soldier named Kumar (38), who had recently retired from the army, was travelling on a two-wheeler near Karimane Gate in Mandya when a lorry ran over him and died when he fell on a roadblock,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JDS leader also slammed the government and said the ruling BJP doesn’t have a conscience. He further wrote, “Seeing that old father crying in front of the mortal remains of his son, who died right in front of his eyes, shocked me. How many more parents must be orphaned by such potholes? This BJP government, which builds a tower of wealth on potholes, has no conscience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former CM also claimed that he had sanctioned ₹50 crore for all roads that come under Mandya municipal council when he was a chief minister and alleged that the BJP government misused the funds. “When I was chief minister, I had released ₹50 crore for the development of all the roads under Mandya Municipal Council, including the road that caused the tragic death of a soldier. Tragically, the BJP government that came to power after toppling my government through Operation Kamala, misused the funds,” he added.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations of Kumaraswamy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON