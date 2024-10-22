Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspects flood-affected Tata Nagar in Bengaluru

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday inspected the flood-affected areas in Tata Nagar here. Rescue workers move stranded residents of an apartment in a boat after it was flooded due to heavy rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(AP)

Incessant heavy rain has led to severe waterlogging in the city.

Visuals from Allalsandra in Yelahanka here showed residents facing problems caused by waterlogging.

The labourers in the area have also been affected by the heavy rain.

"The situation here right now is very bad. It has been raining here since yesterday evening. We are poor labourers and come here to work. We have no work because of the heavy rain," said a worker.

A resident of the area complained that no government help had arrived and the closed drainage system in the area only worsened things.

"No government help has come here. The drainage system is also closed for the last two months which has led to more waterlogging here. All the water from the river comes in here. No one can be held responsible. What are we supposed to do now?" said the local.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in South Interior and coastal Karnataka from October 23 to October 26.

On October 21, the District Collector announced a holiday for Anganwadis and schools here.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students, said the Collector. However, all other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs will remain open.

A general instruction has been given to the heads of the colleges and the concerned persons to consider some points while conducting lectures in the colleges. If there are weak, dilapidated buildings such buildings cannot be used for lectures. In this regard, the heads of the colleges should pay attention to the good condition of the college buildings and take appropriate measures to avoid any accidents, said authorities.