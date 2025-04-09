Menu Explore
‘Reverse Bank of India’: Fake currency with ‘for movie shooting only’ leaves police baffled in Karnataka

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 12:11 PM IST

The counterfeit notes bore the label “Reverse Bank of India”, a spoof on the official “Reserve Bank of India.”

Police in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district were left puzzled after seizing a stash of fake 500 currency notes marked “for movie shooting purpose only” from a rented house in Dandeli.

The case was solved on March 19 (Wednesday), a week after the crime happened, according to police. (Representational image)
The case was solved on March 19 (Wednesday), a week after the crime happened, according to police. (Representational image)

The counterfeit notes bore the label “Reverse Bank of India”, a spoof on the official “Reserve Bank of India,” news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the discovery was made on Tuesday following a tip-off. Acting on the information, police raided a house in Gandhinagar locality of Dandeli and recovered the fake notes along with a money-counting machine.

The tenant, identified as Arshad Khan, originally from Goa, had been living in the house rented from Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar. Jhunjuwadkar alerted authorities after noticing that Khan had been missing for over a month.

According to officials, the seized notes were printed on shiny paper, lacked the signature of the Reserve Bank governor, and carried only zeroes in place of serial numbers. Each note was clearly marked with “movie shooting purpose only”, suggesting they may have been props.

Despite their apparent use in film production, police are taking no chances. A search is underway to locate Khan and question him about the notes and the circumstances surrounding their possession.

Authorities have not ruled out further investigation to ensure the notes weren’t being misused or circulated.

