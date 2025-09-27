Karnataka schools closed amid heavy rain, minister visits flood-affected areas

In view of heavy rainfall and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Kalaburagi district, the Department of School Education, Kalaburagi, has declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Saturday and Sunday (September 27 and 28). The announcement was made by the Deputy Director (Administration) of the department. (Pexel)

The announcement was made by the Deputy Director (Administration) of the department as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of children, according to the Information and Public Relations Department, Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Kalaburagi district in-charge, visited the rain and flood-affected areas to assess damage and hear grievances from locals, the PRO of the RDPR department said.

Kharge noted that the untimely rains had caused significant damage to farmers’ crops, but assured that the government was conducting a survey to assess losses and would provide compensation accordingly.

“Due to rainfall exceeding normal levels, Kalaburagi district has now practically turned into the Malenadu region. We inspected areas affected by the heavy rains, which have caused immense damage to farmers’ crops. Our government is with the farmers; even if crops are lost, there is no need to lose hope. A joint survey is already underway, and relief measures will be implemented after assessing the full extent of the damage. The Bhima River has overflowed, causing floods. Care centres have been opened for those whose homes, property, and belongings are affected. The district administration is fully prepared to manage the situation and protect the interests of the people,” Kharge said.

The Minister further emphasized that public safety was the state government’s top priority and that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been deployed to move people to higher ground.

“Incessant rains and overflowing rivers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have created severe hardships for 36 villages in Kalaburagi. Our primary focus has been the safety of residents. The SDRF and all available resources are being used to relocate families to safer areas. Thirty-six relief centres have been set up, providing shelter and freshly cooked meals to over 1,500 people. The District Administration, along with volunteers, is working tirelessly to protect both people and their livestock during this challenging time,” he added.

