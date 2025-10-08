Karnataka schools to remain closed till October 18 as caste survey extended by CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that government schools across the state will remain closed from October 8 to October 18 to allow teachers to participate in the ongoing statewide socio-economic and educational survey. The survey, which began on September 22, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7.

The survey, which began on September 22, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 7. However, the Chief Minister noted that in several districts, the work remains incomplete.

“Today marks the final day of the survey as per the original schedule. However, in some districts, the survey work is still incomplete. In Koppal, 97% of the work is done,” Siddaramaiah said during a press conference according to news agency ANI.

(Also Read: Kannada Bigg Boss 12 studio ignored notice twice, minister declares 'no one is above law')

In contrast, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have completed only 63% of the survey. “Across the state, the survey has not progressed as expected,” the CM added.

A total of 1.2 lakh teachers and 60,000 other officials have been engaged in the survey. In response to a request from the Teachers’ Association, the government has decided to grant school holidays for teachers, except those involved in II PUC (Second Year Pre-University) exam duties, so they can focus on completing the survey. To ensure timely completion, officials in Bengaluru have been instructed to wrap up the survey before Diwali. Overall, the survey period has been extended by 12 days.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre emphasized that the purpose of the survey is to understand the socio-economic conditions of all communities and not to conduct a caste census. “It is a socio-economic census to assess the backwardness of all communities. Social justice will be ensured for all, and there is no need for any community to panic,” Khandre told ANI.

The survey aims to enumerate around 7 crore people in the state and assess their social and economic status. A team led by Madhusudan Naik, along with five members, has been collecting data, targeting 50,000 households daily.

(Also Read: After ‘Basava Metro’ pitch, CM Siddaramaiah to recommend naming Bengaluru metro after Valmiki: Report)