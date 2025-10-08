Kannada Bigg Boss 12 studio ignored notice twice, minister declares 'no one is above law'

Due to repeated violations of environmental laws, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had issued notices to Wells Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Jollywood Studio) in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, directing that all activities at the site be immediately stopped.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre shared on X that the studio hosting Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has been issued notices by the Pollution Control Board and warned that “no one is above the law.”

“No one is above the law. Action is inevitable if environmental laws are violated,” Khadre wrote in Kannada.

Officials noted that the studio had ignored two prior notices, prompting stricter enforcement. The board highlighted several violations, including a non-functional Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), inadequate waste disposal, and generators operating without required permissions. The premises had been used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining consent for establishment or operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru South district authorities, accompanied by police and KSPCB officials, sealed the studio premises, enforcing the closure order. Copies of the directive were sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and other local authorities to ensure compliance. The notice also warned that failure to adhere to the closure could invite penal action under environmental laws.

The Bigg Boss Kannada edition, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, has been filmed in a custom-built set at Bidadi for several years. The show, one of the state’s most-watched television programs, is known for its elaborate production scale and high viewer engagement, making this closure a significant disruption.

(With PTI inputs)