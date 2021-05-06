IND USA
Family members brought a COVID-19 patient in front of Vidhana Soudha to protest as they did not get a bed even after waiting for a long time at a government hospital in Bengaluru. The state reported close to 50,000 cases on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka sees marginal dip in number of Covid-19 cases, deaths

  • Karnataka is among the states which has more than 1 lakh active cases and continues to observe a rising trend in daily cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:47 PM IST

Karnataka reported 49,058 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday, recording a marginal dip of 1,054 cases from Tuesday. The daily death toll also dropped slightly compared to Wednesday as the state recorded 328 deaths. Karnataka’s total cases reached 1,790,104 on Wednesday and the death toll touched 17,212, according to data released by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka is among the states which has more than 1 lakh active cases and continues to observe a rising trend in daily cases, Union health and family welfare ministry said on Monday. Karnataka currently has 517,075 active cases. Bengaluru Urban continued to remain as one of the hardest-hit districts with 332,732 active cases. Mysuru and Tumakuru reported more than 16,000 active cases while Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Hassana and Kalaburagi also reported more than 10,000 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban also reported the maximum number of deaths in the last 24 hours. It reported 7,145 deaths followed by Mysuru 1,272 deaths and Ballari with 838 deaths. The case fatality ratio in the state is currently at 0.66%. The positivity rate in the state currently stood at 29.83%. Karnataka also reported 18,943 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 1,255,797.

A member of Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Dr Giridhara R Babu said that the state will have to extend lockdown in order to break the chain of transmission, news agency PTI reported. Strict lockdown like measures have been enforced in the state to stop the surge of cases.

karnataka coronavirus cases
