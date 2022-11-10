Karnataka sends four elephants to UP's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday got four elephants, who have been brought by the forest department from Karnataka. PTR deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said the elephants had been brought to check incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the rural areas adjacent to the forest, which would be monitored through patrolling.

These elephants will provide special help to rescue the tigers who come out of the reserve and make them return inside the forest, according to Khandelwal.

Eight mahouts have also been brought for looking after these elephants, including their upkeep, command and other requirements like food, drink and maintenance.

The elephants are Nisarga, 12; Manikanta, 8; and two others aged 7 and 14. Forest Minister Arun Saxena welcomed the jumbos at the Mala range and worshipped them.

Saxena said the elephants would become the a centre of attraction for the tourists.

The officers of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and the staff of the forest Department will also work on helping the elephants adapt with the conditions here, Khandelwal said.