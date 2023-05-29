Karnataka: Six killed in road accident in Koppal

Six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district on Sunday.

Six killed in road accident in Koppal

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced ₹2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident.

