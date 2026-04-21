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Karnataka tanks hold strong water storage: Minister Boseraju

Karnataka tanks hold strong water storage: Minister Boseraju

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday said that minor irrigation tanks across the state are holding good water storage levels, with the 3,788 tanks under the department's jurisdiction providing life-sustaining water to a large agricultural command area of approximately 4,45,009 hectares.

Karnataka tanks hold strong water storage: Minister Boseraju

In a statement, the Minister for Minor Irrigation, Boseraju, said that according to the latest data released by the department, a vast majority of the 3,788 minor irrigation tanks in the state have maintained good water levels.

Detailing the storage status, the report said that even in peak summer, 165 tanks are full.

Additionally, 1,355 tanks have retained more than 51 per cent capacity, 1,143 tanks have water levels up to 50 per cent, and 959 tanks are at roughly 30 per cent storage capacity.

District-wise, Davanagere leads the state in water storage, with 27 tanks remaining full even during summer. Chikkamagaluru follows closely with 46 full tanks, indicating strong water retention.

Other top-performing districts include Hassan, Tumakuru, and Kolar.

According to him, these data points confirm that efforts to build a water-secure Karnataka are yielding strong results at the grassroots level.

"This water wealth preserved in our tanks will bring direct benefits to lakhs of farmers across the 4,45,009-hectare command area," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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