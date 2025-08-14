Karnataka to enforce complete ban on plastic in state-run temples from August 15

Starting August 15, the use of all types of plastic will be strictly prohibited in temples managed by Karnataka’s Religious Endowment (Muzrai) Department, according to an official announcement by Revenue Minister and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Revenue Minister and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The directive, which applies to all temples under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department, aims to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility in religious spaces.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to go dry for two days; Alcohol sales banned on August 15, 16: Report)

Check out his post here:

The minister shared the update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), confirming that necessary enforcement measures are being put in place.

Temple authorities have been instructed to take the ban seriously. Fines will be imposed on those violating the rules, and in severe cases, criminal cases may be filed against individuals caught using plastic products within temple premises.

Officials have also been advised to ensure clean and plastic-free surroundings within temple complexes as part of this initiative.

On the other hand, Bengaluru will observe a two-day alcohol ban next week, with dry days declared on Thursday, August 15, for Independence Day, and Friday, August 16, for Krishna Janmashtami. No sale or service of liquor will be allowed for 24 hours on either day.

According to a report by Mint, authorities have announced the ban as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the national and religious celebrations. With large public gatherings expected across the city, officials are stepping up control to prevent any untoward incidents.

The restrictions will apply to all liquor outlets, including bars, pubs, restaurants, clubs, and retail liquor stores, without exception.

While Independence Day is a mandatory dry day across India, the dry day for Janmashtami is traditionally observed in Karnataka, though not enforced in many other states. Although an official government notification is still awaited for August 16, the ban is highly likely, as it aligns with previous years’ protocols.

(Also Read: Heavy rain in Bengaluru kills three, damages over 800 roads and 1000 homes: Report)